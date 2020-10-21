GM's Hummer EV, which will arrive in 2022, will sell for more than $112,000 and is driven by next-generation EV propulsion technology. Photo courtesy General Motors/UPI

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- General Motors has unveiled its first new Hummer in more than a decade -- a fully electric-powered version this time, which will hit the road in two years.

The automaker on Tuesday took the wraps off its GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 "supertruck," which will be available in 2022.

The "sport-utility truck" will combine the performance of a sports car with off-road capabilities of a pickup in a vehicle that will have a 350-mile range on a single charge, GM said.

The vehicle will be GM's first Hummer since it stopped production in 2010 after the automaker failed to find a buyer for the brand. GM acquired Hummer from AM General in 1999.

The Hummer EV, GMC's first full-electric vehicle, will be powered by the new Ultium battery system that's produced with LG Chem in Lordstown, Ohio. It will also offer several tech features, including the hands-free Super Cruise driving system.

GM said the 1,000-horsepower Hummer EV can go from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds and includes armor plating and cameras on the vehicle's undercarriage.

Initial production is set to begin in late next year at GM's "Factory Zero" plant in Detroit, which is undergoing a $2.2 billion retooling to allow the automaker to transition to electric vehicle production.

The new 4x4 faces competition from other forthcoming electric pickups, including Ford's all-electric F-150, Tesla's Cybertruck and Rivian's R1T, all of which are expected to be less expensive than the Hummer EV.

The Hummer EV's price tag will begin at $112,000. General Motors said it is already taking reservations for orders.