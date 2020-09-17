Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Ford announced Thursday that it has broken ground on a new manufacturing plant outside of Dearborn, Mich., where it will build its new all-electric F-150 pickup truck by mid-2022.

The new manufacturing center now under construction at the Dearbon-based Rogue Center will add 300 jobs once complete. The new electric F-150 plant is part of a $700 million investment in the historic Rogue Complex for the all-new F-150 lineup, which also includes the first-ever F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. It will create new jobs to support battery assembly and production of both types of vehicles.

The all-electric F-150 coming to the market in mid-2022 features dual electric motors to deliver more horsepower and torque than any other F-150 currently available, the fastest acceleration, and the ability to tow heavy trailers, according to a statement from Ford. A giant front trunk will also add more versatility and security to protect valuable items. As an electric vehicle, it is expected to require less maintenance than a gasoline engine, resulting in more than 40% savings in total operation costs.

A mid-2022 release date means it will likely hit the road after some of Ford's rivals. Tesla's electric cybertruck, a pickup which has a futuristic design, and General Motors revived hummer as an all-electric truck are slated for release in late 2021. Michigan-based electric vehicle company Rivian also expects to deliver two all-electric pickup trucks in 2021.

Ford said it plans to invest more than $11 billion in zero-emissions technology with a goal to be carbon neutral within 30 years.

The company has also worked on other electric vehicles.

Ford's new all electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, which is expected to go from 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds, is slated for release by the end of this year.

