GM Software Test Engineer Madhura Ambre performs connectivity stress tests at the GM Infotainment Lab in Warren, Mich. File Photo by John F. Martin/General Motors

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- General Motors said Monday it plans to hire 3,000 new tech employees amid rising market for software development of autonomous and electric vehicles.

From now through the first quarter of 2021, GM will hire these new employees across engineering, design and IT fields, while striving to increase diversity and inclusion, a company statement said.

"As we evolve and grow our software expertise and services, it's important that we continue to recruit and add diverse talent," GM President Mark Reuss said in the statement. "This will clearly show that we're committed to further developing the software we need to lead in EVs, enhance the customer experience and become a software expertise-driven workforce."

Through software advancement of electric, automated vehicles, GM has a vision of "zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion."

Job openings include electrical system engineers, infotainment software engineers, developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms and controls engineers, among others, according to the statement.

The company added that there will be "more remote opportunities than ever before."

GM's plan for electric vehicles includes offering at least 20 new all-electric vehicles on its path to a future of zero emissions.

The company has advanced at least two upcoming electric vehicles after unveiling its first new fully electric-powered Hummer late last month, according to Ken Morris, GM vice president of autonomous and electric vehicles programs.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 "supertruck," which is GM's first Hummer since it stopped production in 2010 after failing to find a buyer for the brand, will be available in 2022.

The new Hummer is also the company's first full-electric vehicle powered by the new Ultium battery system, and it will offer new tech features, such as hands-free Super Cruise driving system.

Last week, GM announced third-quarter earnings that showed it has begun to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic quicker than expected.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to create 1 million new U.S. auto jobs as part a broader plan for sustainable infrastructure and clean energy. The GM stock was up 5% Monday in midday trading.