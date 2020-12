Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks to Trump campaign attorneys James Troupis and Jesse Binnall before a hearing to examine the presidential election in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs prepares to testify Wednesday before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing to examine the presidential election in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, James R. Troupis, Jesse Binnall, and former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs are sworn-in Wednesday before testifying in the hearing to examine the 2020 presidential election in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The federal government's former top cybersecurity expert, Christopher Krebs, and attorney Kenneth Starr will testify in the Senate on Wednesday during a hearing to examine "irregularities" of the 2020 election.

Krebs, who was fired last month by President Donald Trump after he refuted false claims of voter fraud, will be among six witnesses testifying Wednesday before the Senate homeland security committee.

The hearing was scheduled begin at 10 a.m. EST.

Krebs, former director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will make his first public appearance since his departure.

The CISA under Krebs called the Nov. 3 election "the most secure in American history" and said Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud were either "unsubstantiated" "technically incoherent."

There has been no evidence presented to support any of the Trump campaign's claims of voter fraud. President-elect Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes, far more than the 270 needed to win the presidency. The Electoral College formally elected Biden on Monday.

Starr was one of Trump's defense coordinators during the Senate's impeachment trial earlier this year. The Senate ultimately voted to acquit Trump.