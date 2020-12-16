Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The federal government's former top cybersecurity expert, Christopher Krebs, and attorney Kenneth Starr will testify in the Senate on Wednesday during a hearing to examine "irregularities" of the 2020 election.

Krebs, who was fired last month by President Donald Trump after he refuted false claims of voter fraud, will be among six witnesses testifying Wednesday before the Senate homeland security committee.

Advertisement

The hearing was scheduled begin at 10 a.m. EST.

Krebs, former director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will make his first public appearance since his departure.

The CISA under Krebs called the Nov. 3 election "the most secure in American history" and said Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud were either "unsubstantiated" "technically incoherent."

There has been no evidence presented to support any of the Trump campaign's claims of voter fraud. President-elect Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes, far more than the 270 needed to win the presidency. The Electoral College formally elected Biden on Monday.

Starr was one of Trump's defense coordinators during the Senate's impeachment trial earlier this year. The Senate ultimately voted to acquit Trump.