Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was fired Tuesday night as President Donald Trump said his statements rejecting claims of voter fraud were "highly inaccurate." Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, citing his statements rejecting claims of voter fraud.

In a pair of tweets announcing the decision, Trump specifically mentioned Krebs' statements on the security of the 2020 election, describing them as "highly inaccurate" while citing unfounded claims of voter fraud and misconduct, prompting Twitter to flag the posts.

Earlier in the day, Krebs shared a tweet to his official Twitter account linking to a blog post refuting allegations of fraud in this month's general election.

"On allegations that election systems were manipulated, 59 election security experts all agree, 'in every case of which we are aware, these claims either have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.'"

Additionally, the CISA released a statement Thursday declaring that "the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history."

Trump, who has yet to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden while his campaign has filed several lawsuits contesting results in key states, tweeted that his administration takes "great credit" for efforts to prevent foreign interference in the election.

Following the announcement of his firing Krebs tweeted from his personal account saying he was "honored to serve."

"We did it right," he wrote. "Defend today, secure tomorrow. #Protect2020."