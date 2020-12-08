Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A home explosion Tuesday in Omaha killed one person and critically injured two people.

Crews faced heavy black smoke as they arrived on scene after getting a call about the explosion at 8:15 a.m. near 51st and L streets, Omaha Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. The blast leveled one home and severely damaged two homes next to it.

There was one fatality in the explosion and two others were transported to hospital in critical condition, Fitzpatrick said.

He added that a Dachshund dog was rescued and given oxygen, and is doing well, according to the owner.

The whole block was evacuated when crews arrived, Fitzpatrick said, because the cause of the explosion was unclear, but after the Metropolitan Utilities District cut off gas and there was no threat anymore most residents were allowed to return home.

"I just got back in the house from walking the dog when I heard a massive boom, and my house shook," neighbor Melanie Grabowski told Omaha World-Herald. "I looked outside and I saw debris flying in the air."

Fitzpatrick said it was too early to determine any cause of the blast at this point.

The Omaha Police Department and MUD are assisting in the investigation, which he said will continue for the rest of the day.

The last home explosion in the area was four or five years ago, according to Fitzpatrick.

"Hopefully, we can investigate this, figure out what the cause was and make sure it doesn't happen again," Fitzpatrick said.