Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A wind-driven brush fire in Orange County, Calif., burned through 7,200 acres by Thursday afternoon, forcing mandatory evacuations in the area.

The fire, dubbed the Bond Fire, began Wednesday night as a structure fire in the 29000 block of Silverado Canyon Drive, before gusty winds pushed the blaze into nearby brush that spread it into the hills.

The Orange County Fire Authority tweeted video footage of firefighters battling the blaze from the air with an update showing it had grown from 3,643 acres in the morning to 7,200 acres with 0% contained.

The Bond Fire has prompted mandatory evacuations in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon, Modjeska Canyon, Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills west of El Toro and north of the 241 toll road.

The rest of Portola Hills, along with parts of Lake Forest had voluntary evacuation orders.

Evacuees were encouraged to seek shelter with family or friends or a hotel.

"Due to COVID-19, no congregate shelter is offered," the Orange County Fire Authority said.

No injuries have been reported.

The Bond Fire is burning toward the southwest in an area just east of where the Silverado Fire recently scorched 12,466 acres near Irvine, which prompted evacuations of more than 60,000 residents in late October.

In Riverside County, there were two smaller fires, the Airport Fire, west of Corona, and the Cerritos Fire, for which there was an evacuation order for about a 2-mile stretch of California Avenue west of Helmet.