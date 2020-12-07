Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio rescued of a 3-year-old Shih Tzu who escaped from animal rescuers and ended up stranded in a frozen lake.

The small dog, named Spring, had just been rescued from a puppy mill in Indiana and was being taken to New York when the transport vehicle stopped for a break outside of Mentor, Ohio, on Saturday night and Spring got loose.

Advertisement

The transporter had to continue on to New York with the rest of the dogs, but the company contacted Care Hupp, an Ohio Shih Tzu foster, to search for Spring. Spring's sister, Dawn, was left with Hupp since the two are a bonded pair.

Spring was spotted Sunday morning in Concord and Hupp arrived to find the canine had wandered out onto a half-frozen pond and was stranded.

The Chardon Fire Department responded to the scene and brought Spring back to shore. The rescue was caught on camera by a witness and posted to Facebook.

Hupp said Spring and Dawn will soon be available for adoption.