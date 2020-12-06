Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Germany said a 1,100-pound bomb from the second world war found in the city of Frankfurt last week has been successfully defused.

The Frankfurt fire department said in a statement the British-designed bomb discovered on Thursday by construction workers in the city's Gallus district was defused at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after some 13,000 people in the designated danger area had been evacuated as a precaution.

Advertisement

The effort also disrupted train routes to and from Frankfurt, which is a transportation hub, the department said.

"BREATHE, FRANKFURT!" the city's official Twitter account said in announcing the bomb had been defused. "The barriers to the danger area are lifted. Thank you, Frankfurt!"

The discovery of undetonated bombs in Germany, and particularly in Frankfurt, is not uncommon. In September of 2017, some 65,000 people were evacuated from the Westend district of Frankfurt while experts successfully defused a 1.4-ton bomb. In April of last year, about 600 residents were evacuated prior to officials detonating a 550-pound bomb found in the city's Main River.

Authorities said the evacuation effort on Sunday was made more complex than similar defusing operations due to the bomb's size and condition that prevented the explosives clearance services from estimating how long the actual defusing would take as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 135 transports were also needed for residents who could not independently evacuate due to medical issues, the fire department said.