Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has agreed to allow President-elect Joe Biden to begin receiving the President's Daily Brief, officials said Tuesday.

Biden previously received lower-level intelligence briefings as a candidate but the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had not received approval to deliver the classified intelligence report until Tuesday, officials at the ODNI told CBS News and NBC News.

"Following the statutory direction of the Presidential Transition Act, ODNI will provide requested support to the transition team," an ODNI representative said. "This afternoon the White House approved ODNI to move forward with providing the PDB as part of the support to the transition."

Officials told CBS News that Biden's review team would be on-site Monday to meet with staff.

The ODNI had previously said it would not act until the General Services Administration began the transition process as directed under the Presidential Transition Act.

GSA administrator Emily Murphy announced Monday that the agency would release $7.3 million of resources and services available for a presidential transition to Biden's team.

Trump has yet to concede the election, maintaining multiple legal challenges over results in key states, but on Monday had directed Murphy to begin the process.