Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The key battleground state of Pennsylvania certified its 2020 election results Tuesday and they show President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to earn its 20 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar signed off on the ballots after receiving the certified numbers from counties statewide.

"[Boockvar] today certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted.

"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

"I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history," Wolf added. "Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably."

Trump's campaign filed a number of legal challenges to block certification in Pennsylvania and other battleground states like Georgia and Michigan, both of which have also certified their results.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected five Trump lawsuits on Monday, which sought to disqualify a few thousand ballots. Most of the campaign's lawsuits nationwide have been dismissed or withdrawn.

Later Monday, the General Services Administration finally ascertained Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, a typically routine move that unlocks millions in federal funds to aid in presidential transitions.