President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their families watch fireworks and drones spelling out "Biden" during their victory celebration after defeating Republican President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Del.,on Saturday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Harris (L) introduces a family member to Biden onstage after Biden's victory speech. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Biden (2nd R), his wife, Jill Biden (R), Harris (2nd L) and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, appear onstage with their families. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other," Biden told an audience outside the Chase Center in Wilmington. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Biden (R) kisses his grandson as his son Hunter Biden (C) and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen look on as they celebrate onstage. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
With a doctorate in education, Biden said that having his wife in the White House as first lady will be good for educators. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Bidens greet supporters from the stage. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Biden waves to supporters following his speech. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Biden delivers his victory speech. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Biden thanked voters, especially Black voters, for turning out in record numbers this election. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Biden told the crowd that on Monday he plans to release the names of the scientists and advisers who will serve on his coronavirus task force. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Biden prepares to deliver his victory speech as he looks for familiar faces in the crowd. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Biden (R) takes the stage with Harris after her address. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
"You chose hope and unity, decency, science -- and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America," Harris said. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Harris smiles before making her victory speech as the crowd applauds. She said she may be the first woman and person of color to become vice president, but she won't be the last. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Harris opened her speech with a quote from longtime civil rights icon and Congressman. John Lewis. Pool photo by Robert Deutsch/UPI | License Photo
Harris arrives onstage for her victory speech. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Biden (L), accompanied by his wife, speaks to supporters at a parking lot in Wilmington, Del., early Wednesday. Biden expressed optimism and said it will take time to count the votes in critical battleground states. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Election results are displayed on a screen at Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Supporters gather for a group photo during Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Campaign workers lay out social-distancing circles as they set up for Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Biden decided to hold a socially distanced car rally due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Campaign workers unpack cones for Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Campaign workers set up the stage for Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo