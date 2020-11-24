Biden formally names Blinken, Kerry, Haines, others to join administration
By
Don Jacobson & Danielle Haynes
Then-Vice President Joe Biden stands with then-Secretary of State John Kerry in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 2014. File Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI/Pool | License Photo
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced appointments to several top foreign policy and national security posts in his forthcoming administration.
In a speech from Wilmington, Del., Biden thanked the nominees for "accepting this call to service."
"Together, these public servants will restore America globally, its global leadership and its moral leadership," he said, "and will ensure that our service members, diplomats and intelligence professionals can do their jobs free of politics."
-- Avril Haines, director of national intelligence
-- John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate
-- Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of homeland security
-- Jake Sullivan, national security adviser
-- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
Speaking at the conclusion of the announcement, Harris said she's "always believed in public service and these Americans embody it."
Kerry's appointment will be the first time a U.S. president has had a climate czar. Biden said the former secretary of state and senator from Massachusetts will be a principal on the national security council.
"For the first time ever, the United States will have a full time climate leader who will participate in ministerial-level meetings," Biden said. "That's a fancy way of saying he'll have a seat at every table around the world."
Kerry, who signed the Paris Agreement on behalf of the Obama administration in 2016, said "failure is not an option" when it comes to combating climate change.
"To end this crisis, the whole world must come together ... All nations must raise ambition together, or we will all fail together," he added.
The formal announcements Tuesday come a day after the General Services Administration ascertained Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, a typically routine move that unlocks millions in federal funds to aid in presidential transitions.
President Donald Trump, though, has still yet to offer a concession -- although his aggressive and almost entirely baseless legal bids to overturn the results of the election are virtually dead.
Michigan and Georgia have already certified their votes for Biden and Pennsylvania did so on Tuesday.
Meet Biden's Cabinet
Janet Yellen
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is seen prior to being awarded the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, an award highlighting individuals who embody strong ethical behavior, during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on November 7, 2017. Yellen was appointed as President-elect Joe Biden's treasury secretary, the first woman to serve the position. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Antony Blinken
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 11, 2015. Blinken was appointed as President-elect Joe Biden's secretary of state. Pool Photo by Andy Wong/UPI | License Photo
Jake Sullivan
From left to right, Jake Sullivan, deputy chief of staff to the secretary of state and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton listen to President Barack Obama talk about his decision to send her to the Middle East while attending the U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 20, 2012. Sullivan was appointed as President-elect Joe Biden's national security adviser. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
John Kerry
Former Secretary of State John Kerry watches the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York City on September 5, 2017. Kerry was named as a special presidential envoy on climate change. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Alejandro Mayorkas
Former USCIS Director Alejandro Mayorkas speaks as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services holds a naturalization ceremony on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on September 22, 2010. Mayorkas is the first Latino to be appointed to head the Department of Homeland Security. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Avril Haines
President Barack Obama discusses the Iran nuclear agreement, with, from left, chief of staff Denis McDonough, Jeffrey Prescott, senior director for Iran, Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf States, national security adviser Susan E. Rice, Avril Haines, deputy national security adviser counterterrorism and Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, in the Oval Office, July 13, 2015. Haines was named Biden's director of national intelligence. Official White House Photo by Pete Sousa/UPI | License Photo
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield (L), participates in a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Somalia James McAnulty (C), Secretary of State John Kerry for a series of meetings with Somali government officials and civil society representatives in Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 6, 2015. Thomas-Greenfield was nominated as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Photo by State Department/UPI