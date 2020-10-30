Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Trump campaign is battling with state and city officials over attendance at a Rochester, Minn., rally Friday, hours before the event was scheduled to begin.

President Donald Trump took issue with authorities limiting the event at Rochester International Airport to 250 invited guests and requiring a guest list 2 hours before the start. The rally is expected to begin at 5:45 p.m.

KTTC-TV in Rochester reported that the city said it had a signed agreement with the Trump campaign that capped attendance at the event and that all guests must be invited.

The campaign said it interpreted the "invited guests" rule to include anyone who signed up to attend in advance. The campaign's plan was to allow only the first 250 of those registered into the event.

The agreement, a signed copy of which was obtained by KTTC, said, "this is not a public event and only invited guests will be allowed on the premises." The document was signed by Republican National Committee Chief Operating Officer Tinna Jackson and Rochester's deputy city administrator, Aaron Parrish.

Trump tweeted that he planned for up to 25,000 to attend the event, which he's describing as a "peaceful protest."

"We're having a problem with some people in Minnesota where they have a cap because Biden goes there and he can't draw flies, he can't draw anybody," Trump said in reference to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Rochester event is the last of three rallies Trump had planned for Friday.

He spoke earlier in the day at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford, Township, Mich. He again said the United States is "rounding the corner" on COVID-19, though the country reported its highest number of daily cases Thursday -- 88,500.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 229,000 people and sickened at least 9 million in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Trump said Americans will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in "just a number of weeks."

"Without it, we're still rounding the corner," he said. "We have it. But without it, we round the corner."

Trump's also expected to make remarks at a Green Bay, Wis., rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. His appearance there came on the same day that former Packers quarterback Brett Favre endorsed the president.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote," he tweeted.