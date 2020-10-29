Oct. 29 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said during a rally Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa he will deliver "historic prosperity" to America if re-elected.

"Another major tax cut to go along with the biggest tax cut in the history of our country, and record job growth," Trump told supporters at the rally. "Joe Biden's plan is to deliver punishing lockdowns."

The U.S. economy expanded by 33% from July to October, breaking a quarterly record of 16.7% quarterly growth in 1950, the Commerce Department said in a quarterly report Thursday. But the economy was still smaller than before the COVID-19 pandemic after declining by a record 31.4% between April and July.

Trump cited an employment situation report of 11.4 million jobs gained nationwide over the last five months, which also showed 52% of job losses from the pandemic had been recovered.

"The fastest job growth in the history of our country," Trump said. "Our job growth has been 23 times faster than the first five months under Obama/Biden."

The rally featured a packed crowd, most of whom did not wear masks in contrast to Biden's drive-in rally.

Trump said his wife's appearance at the campaign rally was "a surprise" and thanked her.

Melania Trump echoed many of Trump's grievances against the media and tech companies.

"In a time when hate, negativity and fear are the messages the media streams into our homes and the large tech companies are protecting political censorship, we need to remember what is really important," Melania Trump said. "My husband's administration is focused on the future."

The first lady received applause when she added that her husband is a "law and order president."

Along with Thursday's economic report, Trump supporters celebrated the recent confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump was set to travel to North Carolina to meet with U.S. service members and hold a rally in Fayetteville later Thursday, but the campaign has postponed that rally, citing weather conditions.

"Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday," Trump campaign communication director Tim Murtaugh tweeted.