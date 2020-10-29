Oct. 29 (UPI) -- In a push to win more Cuban American voters, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lambasted President Donald Trump as the "worst possible standard-bearer for democracy" during a campaign speech in Florida on Thursday.

Biden said a vote for him Tuesday would be a vote in favor of a new policy on Cuba.

"This administration's approach isn't working," the former vice president said. "Cuba's no closer to freedom and democracy today than it was four years ago.

"In fact, there are more political prisoners and secret police are more brutal than ever."

Biden made the comments during a drive-in campaign event at Broward College in Coconut Creek, Fla.

There are about 2 million people with Cuban ancestry living in the United States, according to the Cuban Studies Institute, with about 60% living in Florida. An NBC News/Marist poll released Thursday indicates Trump leads Biden in the Cuban vote in Florida at 71% to 23%.

Biden accused Trump of embracing "so many autocrats around the world," including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Trump is the worst possible standard-bearer for democracy in places like Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea," he said.

Biden said he stands for a stronger focus on human rights and freedom of the press, and "against dictators whether they're left or right."

The Broward College drive-in was the first of two Florida events on Biden's schedule Thursday. He's set to appear at another drive-in at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

Trump also spoke in Tampa on Thursday afternoon.