President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wis., on October 24. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Trump voted in person in Florida before making his way to Wisconsin for the rally. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters wait for the president to arrive and speak. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Campaign merchandise is for sale at the Trump campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
Former President Barack Obama arrives to campaign for his former vice president, Joe Biden, at a drive-in-rally at Florida International University in Miami on October 24. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Biden supporters listen to Obama during his campaign stop for Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Obama spoke to the crowd of 228 cars in a field for 45 minutes. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of Armenian-American protesters and Trump supporters line both sides of the street as they await Trump's arrival to a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's estate in Newport Beach, Calif., on October 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The protesters carried signs calling attention to the ongoing conflict
in Artsakh, a mountainous region inside Azerbaijani territory that is controlled by ethnic Armenians. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters demonstrate alongside protesters calling on the president to act on the ongoing conflict in Armenia. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A child dressed as President Donald Trump poses for a photo before Trump's rally at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, near Johnstown, Pa., on October 13. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Trump addresses supporters at the Pennsylvania rally,
where about half of the attendees wore a mask. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Trump has announced plans to hold rallies in Florida, Iowa, Georgia and North Carolina. In Pennsylvania, he bragged about his recovery from COVID-19 and said his health has returned. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Democratic presidential nomimee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event
in Pembroke Pines, Fla., where he appealed to senior voters on healthcare on October 13. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., wears a face mask with Biden's campaign logo as she introduces him. Pool Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Trump conducts a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla.,
on October 12. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
It was the president's first rally since being treated for COVID-19, with his diagnosis announced only 10 days before the event. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden, waves to supporters outside the Greensburg Depot. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
A Biden supporter wears a mask supporting her choice for president outside the Greensburg Depot. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo