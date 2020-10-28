Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on Wednesday said the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court was part of a Republican effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Biden, who helped to establish the healthcare law while serving as vice president alongside former President Barack Obama, said cited a Supreme Court case set to take place exactly one week after the Nov. 3 presidential election as the primary reason President Donald Trump and Republicans sought to quickly confirm Barrett to the court.

"There's no question that's why President Trump nominated Justice Barrett to the court and that's why the Republicans jammed through her confirmation in the middle of an election," Biden said during a campaign speech in Wilmington, Del., where he and his wife, Jill Biden, cast their ballots Wednesday.

Speaking in Arizona, Harris -- a senator from California -- noted that she voted against Barrett's confirmation, which she described as "an illegitimate process."

"From the time Donald Trump was running for office through the time he's been in office, he has had this weird obsession with trying to get rid of whatever Barack Obama and Joe Biden created," she said.

Biden said, if elected, he has a proposal prepared to improve the ACA by introducing a public option that allows people to keep their private health insurance, reducing the cost of medication and lowering the age of Medicare eligibility to 60.

He also accused Trump of not having a healthcare plan of his own while warning that repealing the ACA could result in the loss of protections for people with pre-existing conditions and the ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for free through an insurer.

"We can't afford four more years of a president who'd rather spend his time desperately trying to strip people of their healthcare than even once bother to put forward a healthcare plan on his own.