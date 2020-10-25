Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will campaign in Michigan on Sunday as election day draws nearer.

The senator from California, who is running alongside former Vice President Joe Biden, traveled to Detroit for a drive-in church event Sunday morning and was scheduled to speak at a canvas kickoff event at 2:15 p.m. before traveling to Troy for another canvas event at 3:35.

She will cap off Sunday's events with a "Voter Now drive-in rally" in Pontiac at 4:30 p.m. encouraging voters in Michigan to turn in their ballots at drop-boxes or the clerk's office early.

Harris has resumed travel after suspending campaign plans for a weekend earlier this month when her Communications Director Liz Allen and a member of her flight crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden and Harris have largely held drive-in rallies, where attendees remain in their cars to maintain social distancing amid the pandemic, while President Donald Trump has continued to hold his large rallies throughout the country.

Her visit to Michigan, which Trump won in 2016, comes after former President Barack Obama held a rally in Florida in support of Biden and Harris, saying the Trump administration ignored plans left behind by members of his own administration with guidance on how to fight a pandemic.

"We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook to show them how to respond before a virus reached our shores," Obama said. "It must be lost along with the Republican healthcare plan."

Biden is expected to remain in Delaware on Sunday after campaigning in Pennsylvania on Saturday where he painted a bleak picture of the effects of the pandemic months ahead under Trump's leadership.

"It's going to be a dark winter unless we change our ways," Biden said. "Experts tell us we're going to lose nearly another 200,000 lives nationwide in the next several months, all because this president cares more about the stock market than he does you."