Oct. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump voted in person at a library in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday morning before taking off for campaign stumps in three states.

Trump joked with reporters that he "voted for a guy named Trump," and praised the election site as "very secure" and added, "It's an honor to be voting."

Trump traveled by motorcade from his residence at the Mar-a-Lago hotel, passing cheering supporters, to the Palm Beach County Main Library across the street from the Trump-owned West Palm Beach Golf Club.

The president wore a mask and voted with a paper ballot, according to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Trump and first lady Melania Trump have voted by mail in previous election years.

Trump did not respond to a press question about when Melania Trump would be voting.

Early voting started Monday in Florida, a battleground state in the presidential campaign.

With 11 days until the election, 5.3 million ballots have been cast in Florida so far, including 3.5 million mail-in ballots. That's 80% of the 6.6 million mail-in and early ballots returned in the 2016 election.

Republicans have been leading in Florida's early voting with 803,667 votes to the Democrats' 608,093. Independent and other early in-person voters total 323,123.

Trump hosted two rallies in Florida on Friday at airfields in The Villages and Pensacola, where he was supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis and a group of local Republican lawmakers who urged supporters to vote early.

"We need every single America-loving, constitution-following, God-fearing voter in the Pensacola Panhandle to vote before Nov. 3," Rep. Alex Andrade said.

On Saturday, Trump will appear in regional airport rallies at Lumberton, N.C., Circleville, Ohio, and Wausheka, Wis.

Watch Live: