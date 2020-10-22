People walk past a signs for the presidential debate outside the Curb Event Center at Belmont. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A person walks past a sign advising mask requirements prior to the debate outside of the Curb Event Center on the campus. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will mute each candidate's microphone during some parts of the debate to allow the other to speak uninterrupted. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The second debate, originally scheduled for October 15 was canceled because President Donald Trump refused to participate in the purposed virtual format. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Plexiglass barriers are installed between the two podiums Wednesday to protect against COVID-19 prior to the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Tiffany Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump arrive before the start of the the final presidential debate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News speaks before the start of the the final presidential debate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and President Donald Trump arrives to participate in their final presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville. Pool Photo by Jim Bourg/UPI | License Photo

Trump (L) answers a question as Biden looks on during their final debate. Pool Photo by Morry Gash/UPI | License Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holds up his face mask as he speaks during the final presidential debate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden also cited the existence of systemic racism in the United States and that climate change is a threat. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump said that he thought it was "unfair" that the debate isn't focused on foreign affairs. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

"He says, 'we're learning to live with it.' People are learning to die with it," Biden said, in his response to Trump's answer about the pandemic. Pool Photo by JIm Bourg/UPI | License Photo

Biden mimicked the position of putting his hands on a steering wheel in response to race in the United States. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI . | License Photo

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and President Donald Trump participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville on Thursday. Pool Photo by JIm Bourg/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday night during the final presidential debate that anyone responsible for as many deaths as President Donald Trump has overseen during the COVID-19 pandemic should not be president.

In the opening section of Thursday's debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Biden cited the 222,977 Americans who have died to the pandemic, which has also sickened 8.4 million people in the country, as he criticized Trump's response to the virus.

Advertisement

"If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who's responsible for not taking control, in fact ... saying 'I take no responsibility' initially, anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America," Biden said.

The former vice president went on to say that Trump has "no comprehensive plan" to respond to the virus, saying that if he were to be elected president he would encourage Americans to wear masks, implement rapid testing and set up national standards to safely open schools and businesses.

Trump asserted that his administration has managed to control the virus, stating that spikes in states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas are "now gone" and surges in other states will "soon be gone."

"It will go away and, as I say, we're rounding the turn, we're rounding the corner. It's going away," the president said.

Trump said that in the meantime, a vaccine will be available "within weeks," citing developments by pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, while later stating that his comment was "not a guarantee."

The president also said that Americans are "learning to live with the virus" while declaring he would not shut down the country again in response to rising cases.

"We can't close our nation," Trump said. "We can't lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does."

Biden countered the president's statement about Americans learning to adapt to the virus, citing projections that 200,000 more Americans may die of the virus.

"He says, 'we're learning to live with it.' People are learning to die with it," Biden said.

Thursday's debate was supposed to be the third of the 2020 campaign, but the Oct. 15 event in Miami was canceled after Trump refused to participate. He backed out of the debate because the Commission on Presidential Debates switched to a virtual format in response to his COVID-19 diagnosis days before.

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker is moderating Thursday's debate, which will touch on issues of leadership, COVID-19, national security, climate change, race and families.

A small audience is present.

Trump said Wednesday he thought it was "unfair" the debate wasn't focused entirely on foreign affairs.

The commission said Monday it will mute each candidate's microphone to allow the other to speak uninterrupted at the start of each segment. The change came after criticism of the candidates' first debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, which devolved into a shouting match at several points.