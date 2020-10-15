Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will appear Thursday night in a town hall event that will compete with one held for President Donald Trump simultaneously on another network.

The former vice president's appearance will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC News and last for 90 minutes. In addition to watching their local ABC channel, viewers can stream the event on ABCnews.com or the ABC mobile app.

The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Biden signed up for the ABC event after Trump refused to participate in a virtual town hall-style debate that was supposed to take place Thursday night. The Commission on Presidential Debates made the debate virtual after Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump called such a virtual debate "ridiculous" and a "waste of time."

ABC News political analyst George Stephanopoulos will moderate Biden's town hall. The campaign said the event will comply with all government and health safety recommendations.

Trump's Thursday night town hall event will also take place at 8 p.m and will air on NBC News.

The final debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.