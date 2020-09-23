A couple recite a mourner's prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg, who died on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg earned the moniker "Notorious RBG" from her supporters, a play on the stage name of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg is survived by two children and several grandchildren. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was known for wearing a "dissenting collar" when she disapproved of a ruling, which became a feminist symbol in pop culture. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A woman and child pay their respects for Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump is meeting with his top five women candidates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, despite Ginsburg's wish for the next president to fill her seat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Flags at the U.S. Capitol fly at half-mast to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died September 18, 2020. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg's former law clerks stand on the steps of the Supreme Court as they await the arrival of the casket. Pool photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

The casket is carried into the Supreme Court to lie in repose. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg's casket, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

David Reines, husband of NPR Supreme Court reporter Nina Totenberg, wears a face mask with depictions of Ginsburg on it during a private memorial. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Left to right,, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Stephen Breyer and his wife Joanna, Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Maureen Scalia, the wife of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, attend a private ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 23. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

A visitor holding a phone case with an image of Ginsburg pays respects outside the court. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

A 2016 portrait of Ginsburg by artist Constance P. Beaty is displayed in the Great Hall following a private ceremony for her at the Supreme Court. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A child in a Supergirl costume salutes the casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lying in repose under the portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on September 23. Pool Photo by Alex Brandon/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday blocked a resolution honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after rejecting language regarding the selection of her successor.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer attempted to pass the resolution commemorating the life and legacy of Ginsburg by unanimous consent, but Cruz, R-Texas, opposed the measure citing language that her seat not be filled until the next president is inaugurated.

"Republicans came to us with this resolution, but ignored Justice Ginsburg's dying wish, what she called her most 'fervent wish' that she not be replaced until a new president is installed," said Schumer, citing a message relayed by Ginsburg's granddaughter following her death on Friday. "So we simply have added it to the exact same text of the resolution the Republicans gave us."

President Donald Trump said he will announce a nominee to replace Ginsburg by the end of the week and said a confirmation vote in the Senate should be taken before the election on Nov. 3.

Cruz rejected the language in the resolution, accusing Schumer of attempting to turn the bipartisan resolution into a partisan measure.

"Under the Constitution, members of the judiciary do not appoint their own successors," said Cruz. "She led an extraordinary life. She was one of the finest Supreme Court litigators to have ever practiced. Justice Ginsburg understood full well that the position being put forth by the Democratic leader is not the law and is not the constitution."

He requested that Schumer remove the language and take up a resolution that includes Ginsburg saying she opposed increasing the number of justices beyond the nine currently serving.

"I believe Justice Ginsburg would easily see through the legal sophistry of the argument of the junior senator from Texas. To turn Justice Ginsburg's dying words against her is so, so beneath the dignity of this body," Schumer said in response.