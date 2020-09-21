A couple recite a mourners prayer in Hebrew as they pay their respects for Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Candles spelling out "rbg," as people pay their respects to Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

People spontaneously gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., Friday night after the court announced Ginsburg's death. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The sun rises over mourners as they pay their respects for Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rosio Marin (L) and her friend pay their respects for Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg earned the moniker "Notorious RBG" from her supporters, a play on the stage name of the rapper Notorious B.I.G. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg is survived by two children and multiple grandchildren. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg was known for wearing a necklace known as her "dissenting collar," when she disapproved of a ruling. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ginsburg suffered multiple bouts of cancer and other illnesses in recent years. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Former President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the high court in 1993. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Mourners pay their respects for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday he will announce a nominee to succeed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the week.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News he's narrowed his list of potential justices to five, and said a confirmation vote in the Senate should be taken before the election on Nov. 3.

Trump said he expects to announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday. He's previously said the nominee will be a woman.

Since Ginsburg's death on Friday, Democrats have called on Republicans to abide by the standard they set in 2016 after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia nine months before the election. Republicans then said the voters should choose a president, and that president should nominate a replacement for Scalia.

"The bottom line is we won the election, we have an obligation to do what's right and act as quickly as possible," Trump said Monday. "These are the smartest people, the smartest young people, you like to go young because they're there for a long time."

Federal appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Logoa are said to be on Trump's list.

Coney Barrett serves on the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and Logoa on the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Another potential nominee, judge Allison Jones Rushing, sits on the Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

Ginsburg, 87, died at her home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She transcribed a request before her death that her successor not be decided until after the election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called Republicans' effort to replace Ginsburg before the election "an exercise in raw political power."

At least two Republican senators -- Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- have already said they won't support replacing Ginsburg before the election. Democrats would need two more, for a total of 51 "no" votes in the chamber, to block Senate confirmation.