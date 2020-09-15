Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Joe Biden met with veterans Tuesday during his first visit to the key swing state of Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, promising them he has their backs.

The former vice president used his visit to Hillsborough Community College in Tampa as an opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump for his alleged remarks about the military, as reported by The Atlantic earlier this month.

"Quite frankly, it makes me very upset the way he gets in front of a camera and crows about how much he does for veterans, and then turns around and insults our fallen heroes and service members when the camera is off," Biden said.

Speaking of his own son, Beau Biden, who served in Iraq, the candidate blasted Trump for allegedly calling service members who get injured or killed "suckers" and "losers."

"Donald Trump doesn't seem to be able to conceive the idea of selfless service, a cause that's bigger than yourself," Biden said.

"I'll always have your back, like you've had our country's back."

As president, Biden said he would invest more in assisting service members and veterans with mental health issues, work to combat military suicide and make hiring military spouses a priority.

Because COVID-19 has limited campaigning, Tuesday's visit was Biden's first to Florida and comes 49 days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited the state last week, when she condemned President Donald Trump for not being forthcoming with the American people about the severity of the pandemic.

This week, Biden's campaign released a digital ad aimed at active duty and retired military in Florida that hails his understanding of the "sacred duty of being commander in chief."

His second stop Tuesday will be in Kissimmee, Fla., near Orlando, where he will mark Hispanic Heritage Month by meeting with members of the state's Latino community.