Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ahead of a campaign stop in the battleground state of Michigan on Wednesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden unveiled his proposal to create jobs and punish companies who send them to other countries.

Biden's plan calls for a "Made in America" tax that would impose a 30% tax rate for companies that send jobs away and then sell manufactured items or services back to the United States.

The proposal also would provide a 10% tax incentive for businesses that revitalize facilities to improve competition and employment in the manufacturing industry. The credit would also go to companies that expand U.S. facilities to increase employment or improve payroll.

Biden also promised a 21% minimum tax on foreign revenues earned by U.S. companies, a provision intended to keep businesses from shielding their profits in tax havens overseas.

The plan was unveiled on the same day Biden was scheduled to visit Macomb County in Michigan, a state with a heavy manufacturing industry.

Biden was scheduled to detail his jobs platform in a speech from Warren, Mich., at 1:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday.