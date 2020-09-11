Twin beams of light recall the Twin Towers that were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Twin Towers Tribute In Light art installation shines in Lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center on Thursday night. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A floral display marks the "Wall of Remembrance" at the Flight 93 Memorial. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

A fog lays over the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on Friday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, arrive at the 9/11 Memorial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pence and Biden bump arms in greeting at the 9/11 Memorial. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mourners hold flowers and photos of loved ones at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence (R), former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (C) and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) observe a moment during commemoration event at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center in New York. Pool Photo by Maggie Haberman/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump observe a moment of silence on Air Force One en route to Shanksville, Pa., on Friday to attend events to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. At left are Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and White House social media director Dan Scavino. Pool Photo by Annie Karni/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The names of hundreds of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were read aloud at the 9/11 Memorial on Friday morning on the 19th anniversary of the event, which looked a little different this year due to COVID-19.

In a departure from previous anniversaries at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, families pre-recorded audio of them reading out the names. The annual tradition began just after 8:40 a.m. -- around the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the ceremony in Lower Manhattan.

Biden and Pence -- who are on opposite sides of the 2020 presidential election -- cordially exchanged greetings upon their arrival.

The unprecedented attacks 19 years ago killed nearly 3,000 people, mostly in New York City, and remain the deadliest terrorist strikes ever to reach U.S. soil.

During the ceremony, bells rang out to mark the times of each attack -- 8:46 a.m. for Flight 11 hitting the North Tower, and 9:03 a.m. when United Airlines Flight 175 impacted the South Tower before a stunned national television audience.

At dusk, the city will switch on the Tribute in Light ceremony, which shines blue lights into the sky to recreate the two columns of the Twin Towers. The lights were also turned on Thursday night.

Washington, D.C.

At the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., which was struck by American Airlines Flight 77 19 years ago, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley each spoke Friday at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

The military complex was hit by the airliner at 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 11. On the ground, 125 people were killed and 59 passengers and crew died on the flight.

"The horrific acts of terrorism on that day were meant to disrupt our way of life and the destroy the idea that is America," Milley said. "The idea is simple, yet very powerful, the idea that terrorists fear ... the idea that each and every one of us is created free and equal."

Esper said that day brought "a vicious assault, directed not just at our people are our institutions but also at our most sacred ideals -- freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Shanksville, Pa.

Both Biden and President Donald Trump planned to attend an abbreviated ceremony near Pittsburgh at the the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.

United Airlines Flight 93, the only airliner hijacked that day that did not reach its intended target, crashed at 10:03 a.m. It was headed toward Washington, D.C., when it went down in a field in Shanksville, about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Most evidence indicates the hijackers were headed for the U.S. Capitol building.

Forty passengers and crew, who mounted a desperate and collective effort to overpower the hijackers on board, died in the crash.

There was also a moment of silence at the White House earlier Friday morning to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks.