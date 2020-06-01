Damage to the H&M clothing store from overnight looting in the Soho district of Manhattan is seen on Monday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser tours damage Monday following protests over the police-involved killing of George Floyd. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Graffiti is seen next to a sign on COVID-19 protection in Washington, D.C., on Monday following overnight protests against the police killing of George Floyd. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A memorial to George Floyd is seen Monday at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Marchers protest the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd during a demonstration in front of the White House on Monday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- An independent autopsy into the police-involved killing of George Floyd found his death was a homicide and that he died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."

The autopsy said compression to Floyd's neck and back as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and other officers knelt on his back led to a lack of blood flow to his brain and that he was "dead on the scene."

"The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd's diaphragm to function," a statement by the family's lead attorney Ben Crump said.

An official autopsy released last week suggested that Floyd had underlying health conditions and "potential intoxicants in his system" that likely contributed to his death along with the police restraint.

Dr. Michael Baden, one of the pathologists who performed the independent autopsy said Floyd had no underlying medical problems that contributed to his death.

"Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That's not true," said Baden.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and a criminal complaint from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said that Chauvin had is knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total and 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was unresponsive.

Floyd's family called for Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murder and for the other officers present to be charged in his death.

"For Chauvin to leave his knee on George's neck despite warnings and evidence that his life was in danger -- and to continue that course for many minutes -- demands a first-degree murder charge," said Crump.

President Donald Trump participated in a videoconference on Monday with state leaders and law enforcement authorities to address unrest nationwide stemming from Floyd's death.

The White House conference call occurred after a sixth night of demonstrations across the United States -- many of which were peaceful and some which were violent.

Thousands of demonstrators were arrested over the weekend after clashing with police and defying curfews in numerous major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

Trump participated in the call with state governors, law enforcement officials and national security advisers at the White House, who said the meeting focused on "keeping American communities safe."

Trump told governors to "take back your streets" and criticized local leaders for their response to the violent demonstrations.

"Most of you are weak," he said. "You have to arrest people."

Later Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would be in charge of a "central command center" that would coordinate National Guard response.

About 17,000 National Guard troops are deployed in 24 states to help with policing protests that have turned violent in some states, McEnany said, but states have 350,000 total National Guard troops available nationwide.

National Guard troops are under the jurisdiction of state governors. National Guard members in some states have been deployed to help with coronavirus pandemic response, including manning drive-through testing stations.

McEnany also confirmed that Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, but did not say what was discussed.

Sunday night, the Secret Service moved Trump to a secure bunker beneath the White House for the second time in three nights. He was also taken to the bunker, which was built to house the president in the event of a nuclear attack, on Friday night.

Trump was moved to the bunker as a precaution due to growing demonstrations late Sunday near the White House and the National Mall. The activism began peaceful earlier but turned violent after dark, with some demonstrators setting multiple fires. Washington, D.C., police fired pepper bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Sunday was the sixth straight night of mass demonstrations nationwide following Floyd's death, which occurred May 25. Video footage of Floyd's arrest, which included a Minneapolis officer kneeling on his neck, has spurred widespread outrage across the United States.

A man was shot dead during gunfire in Louisville, Ky., early Monday. Authorities said at least one demonstrator began firing at police and National Guard members, who returned fire.

The Washington, D.C., headquarters of the AFL CIO labor union was targeted and set afire, officials said.

"We categorically reject those on the fringes who are engaging in violence and destroying property," AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement. "Attacks like [this] are senseless, disgraceful and only play into the hands of those who have oppressed workers of color for generations."

Two people were shot dead in Iowa and two others, including a police officer, were injured amid dozens of instances of gunfire.

New York City police said they arrested more than 200 people between late Sunday and early Monday and some residents awoke to find several high-end stores in the SoHo district looted and vandalized, including such mainstays as Bloomingdale's, Tori Burch and Gucci.

Police officials said anarchist groups from outside the city using encrypted communication channels were to blame for much of the destruction, estimating that about one in seven protesters were from out of town.

"Crossing State lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME!" Trump tweeted on Saturday. "Liberal governors and mayors must get MUCH tougher or the federal government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our military and many arrests."

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who declined to impose curfew, praised police for showing restraint but also voiced concern over some video footage of police clashing with protesters.

"The protesters are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect," he said. "The police officers are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect."

CNN reported that de Blasio's daughter Chiara was among the nearly 800 arrested in New York City. She was briefly held for unlawful assembly and released.

In Southern California, looters vandalized a number of stores and set fire to businesses in Santa Monica and Long Beach on Sunday. Both incidents came after mostly peaceful demonstrations.

Long Beach police said the crowd ultimately swelled to around 3,000 demonstrators, some of whom began looting businesses. Authorities said early Monday an unspecified number of arrests were made on charges of looting, burglary and curfew violations.

Officers in some states, including New York, Oregon and Kentucky, showed solidarity with activists by taking a knee to condemn police brutality.