Very light traffic is seen from the Red Line Train at San Francisco International Airport on March 19. Minimal passenger traffic is arriving or departing SFO as the Bay Area starts a three-week shutdown. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The international terminal is almost empty. The State Department is advising Americans to avoid international travel. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A man walks on Haight Street past a boarded up business in San Francisco on March 18. San Francisco was under a "shelter in place" order, with exceptions for grocery shopping. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Tourist areas of Los Angeles are mostly empty, including the original Farmers Market, on March 18. All gatherings of 50 more or people are canceled, including indoor and outdoor events "within a confined space." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A couple stand behind barricades in front of a temporarily closed TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on March 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A sign offers take-out as table service at Los Angeles restaurants has been suspended until March 31. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Normally bustling Times Square in New York City holds scarce pedestrian traffic during the morning rush hour on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A nearly empty metro station is seen as coronavirus precautions keep ridership low at the Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, D.C., on March 16, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A passenger is seen in a metro car at Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, D.C. amid low ridership from coronavirus precautions, on March 16, 2020. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Staff from the White House physician's office uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a man entering the White House grounds on March 16. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
Seats in the Brady press briefing room at the White House are marked with signs to maintain social distancing. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo
Commuters walk in a scarcely populated Grand Central Station terminal during the morning rush hour on March 16 in New York City. Over a million New York City public school children are staying home with the first day of closure of public schools. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced an order limiting restaurants to take-out only and shutting down bars and clubs that do not serve food. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on March 16. Trading was briefing halted after the fall of several indices. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The S&P 500 dropped 11 percent, extending losses after the 15-minute trading halt. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers are met with long lines, empty shelves, food, water and other essential shortages at a Smart & Final store in Inglewood, Calif., on March 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Meat was in short supply at many stores. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A coronavirus health advisory is displayed on Interstate 105 in California on March 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Airline employees arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on March 15. Many airlines have canceled flights. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
International travelers arrive at LAX, days after President Donald Trump ordered a ban on travel from Europe. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A drugstore lets entering customers know that many most sought after items are out of stock in Sunnyvale, Calif., on March 15. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A shopper at this Sam's Club store looks over a nearly bare meat counter in Maplewood, Mo., on March 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wait in long lines in a grocery store in Medina, Ohio, on March 15. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers uses disinfectant wipes as they enter the store. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence steps to podium to speak during a press briefing with members of the coronavirus task force at the White House on March 15 in Washington, D.C. Earlier, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Ski lift ticket offices are closed at the base of Steamboat Springs Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colo., on March 15. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Adventurous skiers start the climb up Mount Werner at Steamboat Springs. Some went 100 yards, and some climbed to the top of the mountain in order to ski down at the closed resort. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
John Hutchings, owner of Hutch Academy training center in Medina, Ohio, closed his gym for the weekend to do an extensive cleaning. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A member of the White House Medical Unit takes the temperatures of members of the media prior to a press briefing with President Donald Trump at the White House on March 15, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Any person who has a temperature reading above 99.5 will not be permitted into the press briefing. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
The parking lot is empty at the the Salem United Methodist Church in Ladue, Mo., while the message board reminds passersby to worship online on March 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
A new hand-sanitizing station is ready for use as international travelers depart LAX on March 14. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A sign advises shoppers that hand sanitizer is out of stock during panic buying in Frederick, Md., on March 14. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers purchase toilet paper at a grocery store that was running low on meat, canned goods, paper items, bottled water, bread and other staples during panic buying in Frederick, Md., on March 14. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump, joined by members of the federal coronavirus task force, speaks during a press briefing at the White House on March 14. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Nurses greet a patient to be tested for coronavirus at Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo., on March 14. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Stacy Loggins, supervisor of janitorial services, wipes down a metro bus that has just come back for the day in St. Louis on March 13. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers are met with long lines, empty shelves, food and water shortages at the Whole Foods Market in downtown Los Angeles on March 13. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A sign at the store alerts shoppers that toilet paper is limited to five packs per person. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers wait in long lines at the store. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Fresh produce was in short supply, too. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Workers in protective suits check ID of patients arriving by car at New York State's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations screen international passengers arriving at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., on March 13. Photo by Glenn Fawcett/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/UPI | License Photo
Medical personnel assist passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship to board a chartered airplane at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif., on March 11. The passengers had been quarantined aboard the ship for several days. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
A sign in the window of a local business explains its closure due to coronavirus in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 11. The city was on lockdown
after several cases emerged there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A man stands on an empty shopping district sidewalk in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The cruise ship Grand Princess is seen 15 miles off the California coast as it waits to enter San Francisco Bay in San Francisco on March 9. The ship was being held in quarantine with 21 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 aboard. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Misook Choe, a Laboratory Manager with the Emerging Infectious Disease branch at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Md., conducts studies in order to find a solution for the coronavirus on March 3. Photo by USAMRDC/UPI | License Photo
The Emerging Infectious Diseases branch, established in 2018, has the explicit mission to survey, anticipate and counter the mounting threat of emerging infectious diseases of key importance to United States forces in the homeland and abroad. Photo by USAMRDC/UPI | License Photo