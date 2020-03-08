The Grand Princess cruise ship, where 21 people have tested positive will return to the United States on Monday, as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force suggested the United States could close off some sections of the country if the outbreak worsens. Photo by California National Guard/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- A cruise ship where at least 21 people have tested positive for COVID-19 will dock in the United States on Monday, cruise line officials said Sunday.

The Grand Princess cruise ship will dock in Oakland, cruise line Princess Cruises announced after the ship has been waiting off the coast of San Francisco awaiting clearance to return to land amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Guests who require medical treatment and hospitalization will be disembarked first, followed by guests that are California residents who will undergo a health screening before being sent to a federal facility in the state for testing and isolation.

Guests from outside California will be transported to facilities in other states and the crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship.

Another Princess cruise ship, the Regal Princess, was held up off of the southeast coast of Florida on Sunday as it awaits tests for coronavirus from two crew members who were transferred from the Grand Princess. The crew members have not exhibited symptoms of the virus, Princess said.

The Coast Guard delivered testing kits to the ship from a small boat Sunday morning. The cruise line canceled the next cruise from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, wrote on Twitter that the Trump administration has decided to quarantine some of the passengers from the Grand Princess at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio where 230 people have already been quarantined while calling for more tests in the state.

"Many of us have expressed to the Trump administration serious concerns with how the administration has handled the quarantine and treatment of infected patients," Castro wrote. "For example, we still do not have the testing kits we need to truly determine community spread."

The United States has 437 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins. Sixteen of the deaths are in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California.

The cases includes 46 repatriated from the Diamond Princess in Japan and two from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Virginia health officials announced a second presumptive case of coronavirus in the state, an 80-year-old Fairfax resident who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise linked to three positive tests in Maryland.

President Donald Trump on Sunday responded to criticism of his administration's handling of the outbreak writing on Twitter that the White House has a "perfectly coordinated and fine-tuned" plan for the virus.

"We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!" Trump wrote.

Presumptive positive cases refer to patients who have tested positive for the virus but have not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the U.S. government could shut down some sections of the country due to outbreaks of COVID-19.

Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force led by Vice President Mike Pence, told Fox News that "anything is possible" in regards to measures widespread lockdowns in areas affected by the coronavirus could take place in the United States.

"I don't think it would be as draconian as nobody in or nobody out but if we continue to get cases like this particularly at the community level there will be what we call 'mitigation,' where we have to essentially do social distancing, keep people out of crowded places, take a look at seriousness, do you really need to travel and I think it's particularly important among the most vulnerable," he said.

Fauci's comments come after Italian Prime Minister signed a decree placing millions of residents of northern Italy into lockdown in response to the virus.

Italy's Civil Protection Department reported the country had 5,883 COVID-19 cases and 233 deaths in the nation before the decree was announced.