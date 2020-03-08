March 8 (UPI) -- After a warm, sunny and windy weekend across much of the nation's heartland, a quick-hitting round of rain will streak across the center of the country early next week.

The storm system, originating over the Pacific Ocean, will begin to spread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms to the Four Corners region and the southern Plains by Sunday.

Albuquerque, N.M.; Lubbock and Amarillo, Texas, will likely experience on-and-off rain throughout the day on Sunday as the disturbance races northeastward.

Rainfall totals will be relatively low as the rain streaks through Texas and New Mexico on Sunday, with the majority of locales likely picking up between a tenth and a half inch.

RELATED Thousands of Tennesseans still in the dark after tornadoes

Showery weather will then transition into a steadier rain on Sunday night into Monday morning as the disturbance taps into additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Both Oklahoma City and Kansas City can expect between a quarter to half inch of rain on Sunday night.

Those traveling along interstates 44 and 70 through Missouri on Monday morning will likely need to keep the windshield wipers on high as rain continues to fall.

The wet weather will continue to expand northeastward into places like St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis during the daytime hours on Monday.

Similarly to the Midwest, rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are likely before activity begins to wind down after dusk.

This will be a rather warm rain as it streaks from the Plains into the Midwest early this week.

With above-average temperatures continuing into midweek, this rain will likely help to bring some of the first signs of life to area foliage.

Given the relatively easy winter and warm transition into meteorological spring across the nation's midsection, flowers will likely bloom ahead of schedule this year.

With the exception of a bit of lingering rain on Tuesday morning in places like Detroit and Cleveland, drier conditions are expected across the Midwest and southern Plains before another quick-hitting round of wet weather at midweek.