March 7 (UPI) -- Officials in Washington, D.C., reported that the use of a torch during weatherproofing caused a two-alarm fire that displaced at least seven people.
D.C. Fire and Emergency Services personnel responded to a fire at the 4400 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW at 11:30 a.m., where they found two adjacent rowhouses engulfed in flames.
Eighty DCEMS staff worked for an hour before announcing the fire under control.
No injuries were reported but some residents received medical treatment, including rehydration, according to the fire depaertment.
Among those displaced was an 81-year-old woman who had lived on the street since 1969, the Washington Post reported.
She was transported away from the scene in an ambulance. A city council member who spoke with her described her as being in good spirits.