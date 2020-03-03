A Porsche Macan is seen on display at the Paris Motor Show in Paris. Porsche said this month it would recall over 70,000 2015-2018 Macans over potential fire risk. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Porsche is recalling over 70,000 Macan SUV models over a potential fuel leak that could cause a fire.

Model years 2015-2018 are listed in the February 2020 recall of 70,117 Macan vehicles, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said in a statement on the possible fuel leak.

"The fuel pump service cover may contact the flow nozzle on the filter range of the fuel pump, potentially causing cracks and a fuel leak," the statement said.

The recall is set to begin April 10.

The remedy will be to replace and apply a protective film to fuel pump flange and replace if cracks are present.

Porsche issued the voluntary recall due to risk of fire in a leak near the engine with plenty of "ignition sources."

This is not the first Macan recall due to fuel leaks.

Porsche previously issued a 2017 recall of 51,497 Macans, including certain 2015-2017 Macan S and Macan Turbo and 2017 Macan, Macan Turbo with the Performance Package and Macan GTS vehicles over a potential fuel leak.