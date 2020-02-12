More than 210,000 of the affected vehicles are in the United States, Ford said. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. automaker Ford said Wednesday it has recalled nearly 230,000 vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico due to a possible suspension problem that could increase the risk of a crash.

The automaker said the recall affects 2013-18 Ford Flexes, Ford Taurus Police Interceptor Sedans, Ford Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT vehicles. More than 211,200 of the vehicles are located in the United States, 15,200 in Canada and 1,400 in Mexico.

Ford said the problem involves adjustable rear suspension toe links, which keep the tires pointed in the right direction. The links on affected vehicles could fracture when exposed to frequent "full rear-suspension articulation."

Such a failure increases the risk of a crash because it reduces steering control. Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

Ford issued a different recall for toe links last year affecting 1.2 million Explorer sport-utility vehicles.