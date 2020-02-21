The problem involves moisture leakage into the vehicles' electric anti-lock braking modules. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kia Motors has issued recalls affecting more than 228,000 Sedona minivans and Sorento sport-utility vehicles due to an increased risk of engine compartment fires that can be caused by malfunctioning electronics.

The recalls affect certain Sedona models made between 2006 and 2010, and Sorentos between 2007 and 2009. The recall is expected to begin April 10.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicated the recall resulted from problems caused by moisture leaks into electronics modules on the vehicles' anti-lock braking systems.

The leaks can cause the system to short-circuit, which could increase the risk of a fire in the engine compartment, even when the vehicle is parked and turned off. Kia's fix will include installing a relay in the main junction box.

The South Korean automaker said it's unaware of any injuries related to the issue.