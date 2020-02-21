Porsche led Consumer Reports' annual ranking of the best car brands, followed by Genesis and Subaru. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Porsche, Genesis, Subaru and Mazda led Consumer Reports' ranking in a survey, released Friday, of 33 vehicle brands.

The annual ranking by the nonprofit organization dedicated to unbiased research and product testing concentrates on makes of cars and trucks, and not individual models.

Mazda finished fourth in the ranking. Consumer Reports said it recommended purchase of all the models of Porsche, Genesis and Mazda tested, but noted "the below-average predicted reliability" of Subarus's WRX sedan.

Tesla, in 19th position last year, is 11th on the 2020 list, and is the highest ranked U.S. brand. Jeep, Mitsubishi and Fiat finished in 31st, 32nd and 33rd place, respectively.

Overall scores are based on over 50 factors learned in road tests; reliability predictions taken from problems reported in 17 areas; owner satisfaction surveys; and safety aspects, including identification of advanced safety features and crash test results. The final report card gave Porsche 86 points, Genesis 84, Subaru 81 and Mazda 79. Of those at the bottom of the list, Jeep had 49 points, Mitsubishi had 46 and Fiat had 43.

Fiat came in last for the fourth consecutive year. Buick finished 19th, the highest of all General Motors' brands.

"The brands at the top of our rankings do a great job of producing cars that perform well in our road tests, and are reliable, safe, and highly satisfying," said Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports' senior director of automotive testing.