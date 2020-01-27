Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court on January 22 with his attorney Donna Rotunno to face trial on sexual misconduct charges. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A former movie production assistant took the stand Monday to testify at the New York City trial of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who's now at a critical stage of his sexual misconduct trial.

Weinstein, once one of the most powerful figures in the movie business, is looking at significant prison time as he faces one charge of first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree rape.

Miriam "Mimi" Haleyi, one of two women who has accused Weinstein of crimes, took the stand Monday morning. She has said Weinstein forcibly performed a sex act at his New York City apartment in 2006. Another woman accused him of rape at a New York City hotel in 2013.

Haleyi went public with her accusations in 2017 as other claims were made about Weinstein.

Haleyi said she met Weinstein at the 2004 premiere of the film The Aviator and again while working on the reality show Project Runway. According to her, Weinstein once showed up at her apartment and made unwanted advances.

"At one point, because I just didn't know how to shut it down ... So I said, 'You know you have a terrible reputation with women, I've heard,'" Haleyi said on the stand Monday.

"He stepped back and said, 'What have you heard?'"

Actress Annabella Sciorra has previously testified Weinstein assaulted her in her home in the 1990s.

Weinstein has denied the accusations. His trial began earlier this month and could last for several weeks.