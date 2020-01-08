American film producer Harvey Weinstein, C, on trial on rape charges, exits Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on January 6, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein's attorneys called for the recusal of the presiding judge of his rape trial Wednesday, saying the judge's comments showed bias.

Jury selection in the trial, which began Monday in New York City, continued Wednesday, but not before Weinstein's defense team filed a motion requesting that Judge James Burke remove himself from the case. On Tuesday, Burke scolded Weinstein for use of a cellphone in the Manhattan Criminal Court courtroom, a violation of court rules, and threatened to incarcerate him.

"These comments reflect the Court's animus towards the Defendant and have created a situation in which the Court's 'impartiality might reasonably be questioned,' in violation of New York State's Rules of Judicial Conduct," attorney Arthur Aidala wrote in his motion. "Faced with extreme and unfairly prejudicial negative publicity both pre-trial and now during jury selection, this Court has refused the defendant's requests for additional necessary procedural safeguards."

The defense is seeking a reassignment of the case to another judge. The New York District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the motion.

RELATED Former teen model sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault

Weinstein, a former movie producer, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. Weinstein has denied the charges. A felony predatory sexual assault charge against him carries a maximum life sentence. He also faces a first-degree criminal sexual act charge, first-degree rape count and a third-degree rape charge.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced filing of four additional charges of sexual assault against Weinstein. The new charges include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. The District Attorney's Office said that arraignment would be scheduled at a later date.