Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

House Impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., walks to the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jay Sekulow, an attorney on President Donald Trump's defense team, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Democratic congressional managers will have just one more day Friday to wrap their opening arguments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump before the White House legal team takes its turn.

The Democrats making the case against Trump will outline the second charge on Friday -- the one that says the president obstructed the House investigation into his dealings with Ukraine last summer, lead manager Rep. Adam Schiff said.

Democrats began opening their case on Wednesday by detailing both charges against Trump. On Thursday, they specifically outlined the charge that Trump abused his power by withholding vital Ukrainian military aid to pressure Kiev to announce an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a bid to fuel Trump's chances at re-election.

"We will now show you these facts and many others and how they are interwoven," Schiff said. "You will see some of these facts and videos therefore in a new context, in a new light, in the light of what else we know and why it compels a finding of guilt and conviction. So there is some method to our madness."

Democratic managers will have eight hours Friday to detail the second impeachment charge and its legal and constitutional grounds that support removing Trump from office. Senate Republicans agreed earlier this week to allow both sides 24 combined hours to make opening presentations, and Democrats used up 16 of those hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump's White House legal team will begin their defense on Saturday.

"We're going to respond, of course, to what the House managers have put forward," Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said Wednesday. "We're going to make an affirmative case defending the president."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler argued on Thursday that Trump doesn't necessarily have to be guilty of a crime to be removed from office.

"Since President George Washington took office in 1789, no president has abused his power in this way," Nadler, the chairman of the House judiciary committee, said. "No president has ever used his office to compel a foreign nation to help him cheat in our elections."

Thursday night, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen released a cache of new documents related to a Government Accountability Office inquiry into Trump's withholding of military aid to Ukraine. The GAO released the results of the investigation last week, which said the Trump administration's delay violated the law.

RELATED White House documents show emails about withholding aid to Ukraine

Van Hollen had written to the GAO seeking documents from its investigation.

"In response to my request to investigate the withholding of aid to Ukraine, GAO asked the White House and [its budget office] for explanations," he said. "As seen in these documents, [the Office of Management and Budget] provided incomplete responses and the White House flat out refused. Part of the cover-up."

The documents include correspondence between the GAO and the White House, the Office of Management and Budget and the Defense Department.

Democrats will resume their opening arguments at 1 p.m. EST Friday.