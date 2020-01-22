Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. departs Manhattan State Supreme Court on Wednesday after a judge set his sexual misconduct trial for April 21. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A New York State Supreme Court judge on Wednesday ordered actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to stand trial on sexual misconduct charges in 13 weeks.

The judge set the trial date for April 21. Attorneys in the case will return to court next week.

Gooding is charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse stemming from three purported incidents. He was arrested last year after prosecutors say he grabbed a woman's breast and forcibly kissed another. Details of the third incident haven't been disclosed.

The accusers say each incident occurred at New York City nightclubs. Gooding has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

State Supreme Court Judge Curtis Farber said Tuesday two accusers will testify, and prosecutors said they could demonstrate a pattern of behavior. They also said several other women have volunteered to testify concerning incidents dating back to 2001.

Gooding won an Academy Award for best supporting actor in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire.