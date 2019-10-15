Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to new groping charges

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. leaves court after his arraignment on Tuesday in New York City. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty in New York City court Tuesday to added misdemeanor charges that follow a separate groping case this summer.

Gooding faces a four-count indictment of forcible touching and third-degree sex abuse. Tuesday he pleaded not guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges that say he fondled a second woman in Manhattan a year ago. The court released him on his own recognizance.

Defense attorney Mark Jay Heller told NBC News earlier the new charges were "unsubstantiated" and "from a long time ago."

Gooding surrendered to New York City police on June 13 on the original misdemeanor charges that said the Oscar winner touched a 29-year-old woman unsolicited at a Manhattan lounge that month. The accuser said she believed Gooding was intoxicated at the time.

If convicted, Gooding could face up to a year in prison. His next court date is in December.