Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Police are seeking a suspect in a shooting at an apartment that injured five people, including two teenage girls and one boy teen, in suburban Denver early Sunday.

The victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening, the Aurora Police Department posted on Twitter. The teens were between 16 and 18.

A black man of an unknown age who was wearing a yellow-hooded sweatshirt is being sought. Hours later the department said it had no updates and was actively searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened during a get-together at one apartment, KDVR-TV reported.

Aurora is a suburb about 10 miles east of Denver.

On Dec. 27, a teen was shot dead at a mall in Aurora. Kamyl Xavier Garrette, 18, faces charges of first-degree murder

In 2012, a dozen people were killed during a mass shooting occurred inside a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora. James Eagan Holmes was convicted of first-degree murder.