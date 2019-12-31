Fresno police arrest 6 suspected gang members in shooting that killed 4

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Police in California arrested six suspected gang members in connection with a shooting that killed four people last month.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall identified the six suspected members of a gang known as the Mongolian Boys Society. Billy Xiong, 25; Anthony Montes, 27; Jhovanny Delgado, 19; Pao Vang, 30; Porge Kue, 26; and Johnny Xiong, 25, were arrested for the Nov. 17 shooting.

Billy Xiong was arrested on suspicion of mail theft on Dec. 17 and police found one of the weapons used in the shooting during a search of his vehicle.

Hall said Billy Xiong's brother, 28-year-old Randy Xiong, was killed in what they believe was an attack by another gang known as the Asian Crips 16 hours before the shooting.

Xy Lee, 23; Phia Vang, 31; Kou Xiong, 38; and Kalaxang Thao, 40; were killed and six other people were injured by gunfire when two suspects entered a residence where people had gathered to watch a football game through an unlocked gate.

Hall did not specify which of the six suspects carried out the shooting but said they were all involved in the planning.