Police: Former football player's murder confession caught on doorbell video

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A former college football player was being held on murder charges after Texas authorities claimed this week he confessed to killing his pregnant sister in a doorbell camera video.

Michael Egwuagu, 25, a former safety on the University of Texas at San Antonio football team was incarcerated at the Travis County, Texas, jail following his Dec. 27 arrest, when he was charged with the slaying of his sister, Jennifer Ebichi, 32, of Pflugerville, Texas.

The Travis County Sheriff's Department said she was found with multiple stab wounds lying on the kitchen floor of her home, where she was pronounced dead.

Egwuagu was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed the victim was in her first trimester of pregnancy.

RELATED Teen arrested in fatal shooting at mall in Colorado

Investigators revealed more details of the case in an affidavit made available Sunday. In it, they said Egwuagu can be heard saying "I killed Jennifer" in footage captured by a doorbell camera as he left Ebichi's home.

Police also alleged that Egwuagu's older brother and Ebichi's twin, Martin Egwuagu, told them he had received a text message from the victim on the day she died, saying Michael "was at the residence and was having a crisis."

Martin Egwuagu said he spoke with his brother on the phone and heard him "make several strange statements." He went to his sister's house, found her dead and discovered his brother in the street kneeling down as though praying. he told police.

Michael Egwuagu was a safety on the UTSA football team from 2013-16, appearing in 44 games and making more than 200 tackles. Martin Egwuagu is a former University of Texas defensive back.