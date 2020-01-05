Jan. 5 (UPI) -- At least five people died in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said there were six vehicles involved in the crash including a tour bus, three tractor-trailers loaded with parcels and a passenger vehicle.

In addition to the five confirmed deaths, at least 39 people were hospitalized.

The crash took place at 3:40 a.m. when the tour bus was traveling on a downhill curve in Westmoreland County and struck an embankment causing vehicles traveling behind the bus to strike the vehicle after the initial crash.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed in both directions as authorities investigate the crash.

Local airports reported snow at the time of the crash, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation.