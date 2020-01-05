Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A suspected drunk driver plowed into a group of tourists at a ski resort in Italy on Sunday, killing at least six people.

A total of 17 people were involved in the crash at 1:20 a.m. in the northern province of Bolzano and all six who died were believed to have been tourists visiting from Germany, Bolzano Carabinieri police department Lt. Alessandro Coassin said.

Coassin added that four people were also injured, with two people being hospitalized in Austria.

Police arrested the driver, a 27-year-old man, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he failed a breathalyzer test with blood alcohol levels nearly four times the legal limit.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident but do not believe the crash was intentional.

The victims are believed to have come from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the state's governor, Armin Laschet said.

"These young people wanted to spend a good time together and were torn out of their lives or seriously injured from one second to the next," he said.