Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee will reconvene Friday to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after its Democratic chairman ended the marathon hearing Thursday night.

The committee debated the nine-page resolution charging Trump with two offenses for 14 hours Thursday without holding a vote when committee chairman Jerold Nadler called a halt to the proceedings over the objections of minority Republicans after 11 p.m.

The vote Friday is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST.

Nadler announced the panel would reconvene at 10 a.m. Friday to vote on the articles of impeachment. The Democratic-held committee is expected to approve both articles, along party lines, and shift them to the full House for a vote next week.

The move to adjourn brought outcries from Republicans, with ranking minority member Rep. Doug Collins saying he was not consulted and called the committee session "a kangaroo court."

"The chairman's integrity is gone," he told reporters after the recess, saying Nadler's committee is "more concerned with being on TV in the morning than it was in finishing its job tonight and letting the members go home."

Democrats contended the recess was justified, saying it was important the actual impeachment vote be done "in the light of day" after so many hours of debate, and voting down Republican efforts to dismiss the charges.

"We weren't sure if [Republicans] had more amendments, they wouldn't tell us that," said Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. "And what the chairman's spirit was: We want to make sure we do this in the light of day. We don't want to vote on such an important article, or articles, that matter to the American people [and] to this president, in the late of night."

The committee voted Thursday against four Republican amendments, all on 23-17 party-line votes, including efforts to strike each of the two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges stem from Trump's pressing the Ukraine government to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, a former board member at Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The first charge says the president leveraged a White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to pressure Kiev for the inquiries. The second says Trump stonewalled Congress by ordering witnesses in his administration to defy subpoenas for documents and testimony as a part of the inquiry.