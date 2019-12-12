Impeachment: House panel strikes down Republican amendments
Lawmakers from both parties are sparring over charges that President Donald Trump abused power and obstructed Congress.
By
Don Jacobson & Danielle Haynes
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., speaks Thursday during a House judiciary committee hearing on the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo
A copy of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are seen Thursday at a hearing to debate two articles of impeachment. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona speaks Thursday during a House judiciary committee hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo
A clerk, bottom center, reads H. Res. 755, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States for high crimes and misdemeanors, during a House judiciary committee hearing Thursday, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo
Judiciary committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and ranking Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia listen Thursday during a hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House judiciary committee (L), speaks with ranking Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia during a hearing Thursday on the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., looks at notes Thursday at the start of a markup hearing to debate the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., looks at notes Thursday during a hearing to debate the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee on Thursday voted against two Republican amendments to the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The votes came as the panel resumed debating the two articles of impeachment ahead of an expected vote on the full chamber floor.
The committee began debating the charges in a marathon session Wednesday, with panel members from both parties arguing for and against their validity. The Democratic-held committee is expected to approve both articles, along party lines, and shift them to the full House for a vote next week.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, introduced an amendment to strike the abuse of power charge, but the panel struck it down 23-17.
"[The charge] ignores the truth. It ignores the facts, It ignores what happened and what has been laid out for the American people over the last three weeks," Jordan said.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also introduced an amendment to remove a reference to former Vice President Joe Biden in the articles and instead include his son, Hunter Biden's name and the Ukrainian company Burisma.
"This amendment strikes the reference of Joe Biden as the center of the proposed investigation and replaces it with the true topic of the investigation, Burisma and Hunter Biden," Gaetz said. "An essential element of the Democrats' case on abuse of power is that the Bidens did nothing wrong."
That amendment, also, was voted down along party lines.
The panel combed over the nine-page resolution that charges Trump with two offenses -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- stemming from his pressing the Ukraine government to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, a former board member at Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
The first charge contends the president leveraged a White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to pressure Kiev for the inquiries. The second charges Trump with stonewalling Congress by ordering his administration to defy all congressional subpoenas for documents and testimony as part of the inquiry.
"You said this [impeachment process] would have to be bipartisan, compelling and overwhelming. It ain't that, and this looks pretty bad."
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., answered by reciting a list of evidence collected by the House intelligence committee -- including public comments from Trump asking for investigations of the Bidens.
Rep. James Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., called the impeachment process "a railroad job," while Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee argued it's clear Trump abused power and "is a continuing threat to democracy."
Once the articles arrive on the House floor, they need only a simple majority to pass, and make Trump the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. The charges would then move to the GOP-controlled Senate for trial.
If enough Republicans join Democrats in the upper chamber -- as it needs a two-thirds majority -- and find Trump guilty of either charge, he would be removed from office. No U.S. president in history has ever been removed in such fashion.
At Wednesday's late hearing, judiciary committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said evidence has proven that Trump's requests for investigating the Bidens were not legitimate, or based in concerns about Ukrainian corruption.
"President Trump eagerly does business with corrupt governments every day," he said.
Nadler also said Congress must act to impeach Trump, or it will be responsible for potential future misconduct.
"If the president can first abuse his power and then stonewall all congressional requests for information, Congress cannot fulfill its duty to act as a check and balance against the executive -- and the president becomes a dictator," he said.
Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the panel's ranking Republican, accused Democrats of attempting to discredit Zelensky -- who has said Trump did not pressure him for the investigations -- as a liar.
"We're tearing down the newly elected leader of the Ukraine. This is amazing to me," Collins said.
This week in Washington
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, the same day Forbes named her third on its list of 100 "Most Powerful Women." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ivanka Trump makes opening remarks at a White House summit on child care and paid leave on Thursday. The House recently passed legislation granting federal workers 12 weeks paid parental leave. She ranked 42nd on the Forbes list. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump makes remarks as a family from Colorado listens at the child care summit. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Trump speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Attendees take photos with their smart phones at the reception on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A guest sports a Trump yarmulke. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump holds up an executive order combating anti-Semitism, which he signed at a Hanukkah event on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Jim Jordan (C), R-Ohio, reviews notes as the House Judiciary Committee holds a preliminary meeting to discuss procedures leading to drafting articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday evening. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Rep Louie Gohmert (R), R-Texas, delivers remarks during the impeachment hearing. The House Judiciary Committee has written two articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
People hold photos of loved ones who died in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Max 8 crash as Stephen Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, testifies during a hearing in Congress on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Horowitz is testifying on the FBI's investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Donald Trump's campaign. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announces that the benchmark interest rate will remain unchanged, at a range of 1.5-1.75 percent on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday as he departs for a re-election campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov departs the White House after meeting with Trump on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announces two articles of impeachment on Tuesday against Trump, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks Tuesday about impeachment charges against Trump, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence and Trump participate in a round-table discussion on education, which focused on "school choice" efforts. Pence said he supported voucher programs as governor of Indiana. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Trump and Pence participate in the meeting on education at the White House on Monday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., reads excerpts of the Department of Justice Inspector General's report about the origins and handling of the 2016 election Russia investigation on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The report concluded the FBI did not act improperly in handling the probe of Trump's campaign. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks about the report on Monday. He said Republicans are pushing "baseless conspiracy theories." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., and other members listen to testimony from Democratic staff attorney Daniel Goldman at a committee hearing on impeachment. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator interrupts a House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearing on Monday. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Lawyers for the House intelligence committee Stephen Castor (L) representing Republicans, and Goldman, representing Democrats, are sworn in before testifying on Monday. Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo
Nadler and Collins listen to Goldman's statement on Monday. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo