Tavores Henderson faces a murder charge for hitting Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan with his vehicle. Photo courtesy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Law enforcement officials on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man accused of killing a police sergeant near Houston after a two-day manhunt.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Tavores Dewayne Henderson with murder for the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

Sullivan died Tuesday after Tavores Henderson struck her with a vehicle during a traffic stop, police said. Henderson then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said officers arrested Tavores Henderson at a home in southeast Houston "without incident." He said investigators tracked him down operating on a tip from the department's crimestoppers program.

Gonzalez said Tavores Henderson's mother, Tiffany Henderson, and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, also were arrested and charged with hindering law enforcement by assisting Tavores Henderson after he fled police.

"This has been very difficult and again just a grim reminder of the hard job that law enforcement has every day," he said during a news conference announcing the arrest.