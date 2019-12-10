Boston man convicted for killing two doctors

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Boston jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for killing two doctors in their home in 2017.

Bampumim Teixeira also was found guilty of home invasion, kidnapping and armed robbery in the deaths of two anesthesiologists, Dr. Richard Field, 48, and his fiancee, 30-year-old Lina Bolanos, in their South Boston penthouse.

Teixeira is set to be sentenced on Friday and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He was not present in the courtroom as the judge delivered the verdict after being forcibly removed twice in the day for shouting "You want to know his last words?" and threatening a prosecutor.

Police discovered Field and Bolanos in their penthouse bound with their throats cut in May 2017.

Bolanos was chief medical officer at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, and Field was an employee of North Shore Pain Management.

Teixeira previously served nine months of a one-year sentence for larceny and had been released shortly before the killings.