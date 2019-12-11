New Jersey shooters who killed 4 targeted Kosher store, officials say

Police investigate a shooting attack at a Kosher grocery store in Jersey City, N.J., on Tuesday. Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Two suspects who killed four people at a Kosher grocery store in New Jersey, and were themselves killed in a gunfight with police, specifically targeted the Jersey City Jewish community, the mayor said Wednesday.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said surveillance video of the attack clearly reveals the pair's motivation. The shooters killed police Det. Joseph Seals, 39, and three shoppers on Tuesday.

Authorities have not officially identified the shooters, but the Newark Star Ledger reported Wednesday one was a man and one was a woman.

Police found postings online linked to the man, which expressed anti-police and anti-Jewish views, WNBC-TV reported. The report also said the man had a prior criminal record.

Officials said the surveillance footage shows them pass a number of people along a busy street -- adding to investigators' belief the victims weren't chosen at random -- and, once inside, they aimed their guns at the Kosher deli.

It had been reported that Seals was shot dead at a nearby cemetery before the shooters went to the grocery store, but authorities noted Wednesday that it began at the supermarket.

"We now know this did not begin with gunfire between police officers and perpetrators, and then move to the store," Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea said. "It began with an attack on the civilians inside the store."

Investigators are still trying to determine a specific motive. They will update the case early Wednesday afternoon.